CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Assault, Crystal Leann Smith, Hood County

HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly scratched her boyfriend’s face causing it to bleed.

Crystal Leann Smith, 34, is charged with Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction.

Her 43-year-old boyfriend  is recovering from the alleged assault, which happened on Jan. 30. Sheriff’s Deputies found him in the 6300 block of West Hwy 377.

Smith is currently in jail.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

CBSDFW.com Staff