HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a woman who allegedly scratched her boyfriend’s face causing it to bleed.
Crystal Leann Smith, 34, is charged with Assault Family Violence with Previous Conviction.
Her 43-year-old boyfriend is recovering from the alleged assault, which happened on Jan. 30. Sheriff’s Deputies found him in the 6300 block of West Hwy 377.
Smith is currently in jail.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- 19-Year-Old Arrested For Murder Of Frisco High School Student At Apartment Complex
- Residents Frustrated After Long Lines Form At Dallas’ Convention Center Vaccination Site
- 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Crash Caused By Alleged Street Racing In Dallas; 2 Arrests Made