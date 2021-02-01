AUSTIN, Texas (CBSFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out a mistaken Amber Alert like no other on Friday, Jan. 29.

The message published from the Texas Alerts system with an Amber Alert for Chucky the doll and his child, Glen.

The alert listed Chucky from Child’s Play horror movies as a suspect.

He was described as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair, blue eyes, stands at 3’1″, and weighs 16 pounds. He was described as wearing blue denim overalls with a multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt and wielding a kitchen knife prior to his disappearance.

The alert also listed Glen as an abducted child who is 5 years old, weighs 6 pounds, stands at 2’3″, and also has red, auburn hair and blue eyes. Glen was described as wearing a blue shirt and black collar prior to his “disappearance.”

The alert was emailed out three separate times to subscribers of the Texas Alerts System Friday.

Multiple media outlets contacted DPS for comment and received this response:

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

