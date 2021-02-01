DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A new initiative aimed at re-engaging students in the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is now underway.

As the district tries to zero in on absent students and help them return to the classroom, it’s possible that some Dallas ISD families could get a visit from school officials this week.

DISD Assistant Superintendent Vince Reyes said, “If we can get them back in school now, we can help mitigate that learning loss.”

District teams have already mailed out more than 9,000 postcards to high school families and now they plan to make contact with them via phone calls, text messages, or emails. If that approach fails, school leaders will hit the pavement and knock on doors.

The goal is to re-engage students who have had excessive absences or have stopped going to class all together.

Officials with the district say they understand the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it is taking on families. Leaders say some students have been forced to switch their focus from school to working to support their families.

But Reyes says for those who fall in that category it’s not too late to turn the corner. “I want to make sure seniors that are out there, that are not coming to school, understand there is still hope for you to graduate. If you come back now you can still make it — we have various programs.”

The district wants families to know that these home visits will be contact free and during daylight hours.

MORE FROM CBSDFW