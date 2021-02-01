CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSDFW/AP) — A four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station’s power grid is finally complete.
A pair of NASA astronauts installed the last battery component during a spacewalk Monday, and the unit checked out well. It’s the second spacewalk in five days for Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover.
Glover, whose parents live in Prosper is the first African-American to move in for a long haul.
LIVE: Watch two astronauts on a spacewalk! Today, @AstroVicGlover & @Astro_illini are completing battery upgrade work & installing new cameras outside the @Space_Station: https://t.co/ZDvUwwx3RB https://t.co/ZDvUwwx3RB
— NASA (@NASA) February 1, 2021
Over the weekend, flight controllers in Houston used the station’s big robot arm to replace the last batch of old batteries with a new, more powerful one. Hopkins and Glover quickly put the finishing touches on this newest lithium-ion battery.
Their work completes a series of spacewalks that began in 2017.