MESA, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Phoenix, Arizona suburb of Mesa now, two weeks after her death, authorities have arrested a suspect in North Texas and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to police, 34-year-old Cherdon Mitchell was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Frisco, after DNA evidence linked him to the January 15 death of Xzavia Williams.

Officers making a traffic stop in Mesa said they heard a gunshot and found Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mesa police investigators located surveillance video from the apartment complex where Williams was killed. They said it showed the suspect, later identified as Mitchell, and his vehicle.

Mitchell was seen holding a white cup in the video and it was later found by detectives in a bush near William’s apartment, according to police.

They said DNA analysis from the cup identified Mitchell as the suspect.

Mitchell remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

