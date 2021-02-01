PLUM GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crew of firefighters inside a truck that lost control and rolled over in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Plum Grove sustained only minor injuries.
It happened as the unit was responding to a large grass fire near Cottonwood Elementary.
The tanker the crew said they began to feel the truck shaking just before losing control. They were able to radio for help.
All of the crew members were extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital by Allegiance EMS. Cleveland Fire, Tarkington Fire, and Huffman Fire Depts.
They have since been released and are at home.
The grass fire was eventually put out.
