PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Town of Prosper is looking to make sure every student learning from home and resident working from home has reliable and uninterrupted access to the internet.

Three things are happening to move the town towards that goal.

Residents may now visit the Community Library and check out a portable hotspot for two weeks; take advantage of an upcoming 24-hour WiFi access point in the east parking lot of Town Hall; and obtain internet support from a

professionally-managed help desk at no charge, the town explained in a news release Monday, Feb. 1.

“Those people who are working from their home offices, often two or more in one household, plus any students participating in online instruction all require reliable internet service,” said Chuck Springer, Prosper’s Executive Director of Administrative Services. “If their service fails or is interrupted, the consequences can be serious. We realize that the internet is the new lifeline which is why we instituted these services.”

The WiFi hotspot lending program provides the devices to library patrons who are in good standing.

Homes need not have internet access in order to use the hotspots, as the hotspots are self-contained.

However, residents must use their own laptops or other wireless enabled devices to use the hotspots.

The hotspots’ ability to bridge computers, pads, and other devices to the internet without home access can serve as a temporary solution to outages or other emergencies.

Hotspots can be checked out for two weeks using a Prosper Community Library membership card.

Patrons must be 18 years of age to obtain one, and the hotspots are limited to one per household.

The two-week lending period cannot be extended, and they may be checked out only once per month.

In addition to the hotspot lending program, the parking lot facing the entrance to the library, on the east side of Town Hall, is set to become a 24-hour WiFi access point in March that will provide high-speed internet access.

Once operational, motorists or pedestrians may position themselves in the near vicinity of the lot and log on.

Finally, a no-charge help desk concierge service for residents experiencing issues with their internet service is being made available by the Town.

Residents may call the helpline number 972-569-1152 or send an email to broadband@prospertx.gov during normal working hours to contact a professional IT troubleshooter.

The help desk personnel do not make house calls but can assist residents with some of the more common solutions to internet connection issues.