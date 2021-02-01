DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Supermercado Monterrey in Oak Cliff, there was steady stream of people Monday, Feb. 1, getting registered for Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccine wait list.

“The turnout today has been absolutely amazing,” organizer Leslie Cannon said. “I drove by at 7 a.m. and there were already 100 people here.”

Cannon said her community, which is mostly Hispanic, overwhelmingly wants to get the vaccine, but many just don’t know how.

“There’s a lot of miscommunication about what the process is,” she said. “I think a lot of inequities are playing in.”

For many, registering on Dallas County’s vaccine waitlist online has been challenging which is why on Monday, they simply had to fill out a form.

“They just want to have that confidence that someone who knows what they’re doing is going to put in their information into the website and make sure it’s confirmed,” District 1 Dallas City Councilman Chad West said.

Mario Almguil is one of the 600+ people who registered and calls this is a blessing which gets him one step closer to his pre-pandemic life.

“ I work for a catering company but they closed at March 12th,” he explained. “I want to to take care of my family and get working, spending almost one year without a job it’s hard, you know.”

“We’ve had a great response which just gives us more motivation to do this,” Cannon said.

And for those who couldn’t make it Monday, more of these registration events are planned for later in the week.

Here are the locations and times:

MORE FROM CBSDFW