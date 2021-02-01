WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposes a third round of stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans.
Yet while that could extend a helping hand to millions of households still suffering from the pandemic’s economic fallout, it could be months until the payments arrive, analysts say.
The price tag for the relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, is facing pushback from some Republican lawmakers, who last year resisted Democratic efforts to pass a $2 trillion bill.
