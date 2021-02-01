PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was critically hurt and another suffered minor injuries after their Dodge Durango was chased by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and crashed.
None of the troopers were injured.
The accident happened just before 3:30 on Feb.1.
For an as yet undetermined reason, the 37-year-old female driver of the Dodge choose to evade the trooper. She traveled east on I-20, to the area of McCart Avenue in Fort Worth where it struck the rear of a box truck. After colliding with the box truck, the Dodge then struck two other vehicles causing those vehicles to strike two more vehicles.
The woman was injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the occupants of an additional vehicle in the crash was also transported to an area hospital. Their injuries were undisclosed.
The incident is under investigation.
