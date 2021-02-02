CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Karen Borta
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Super Bowl LV is just days away, so you need to start planning your ‘snack spread’ menu to munch on during the big game.

All this week members of the CBS 11 News This Morning crew is inviting you into their homes and sharing some of their favorite recipes.

On this Tuesday it’s Karen Borta, making pepper jelly cream cheese spread.

  • 8 ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup mild pepper jelly (which can be found on the jelly aisle at the grocery store)
  • crackers

Spread the jelly over the cream cheese and serve with your favorite crackers, for a sweet, slightly spicy snack.

 