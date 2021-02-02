DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a woman who used an ATM card that wasn’t hers to steal thousands of dollars.
According to investigators in the financial crimes unit, it was between June 1, 2020, and September 14, 2020 when the suspect made a number of ATM withdrawals from a person’s bank account. In all, a total of nearly $13,000 was stolen.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the illegal bank withdrawals is asked to email Detective R. Morris or call 214-671-3506.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
