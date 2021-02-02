TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW) – Larry Van Butcher, a.k.a. “Red,” was sentenced to prison for a federal firearms violation.

THe 53-year-old pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on Feb. 2.

“Domestic violence offenses represent a significant public safety concern in our communities, and, in the most tragic circumstances, result in a pattern of abuse and escalating violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Restricting domestic violence offenders from possessing the tools to perpetrate similar or more severe crimes is a priority for the Department of Justice.”

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 5, 2019, Butcher was interviewed by law enforcement about illegal drug and firearms activities happening at his home. After confessing to using methamphetamine and marijuana as well as possessing numerous firearms, Butcher admitted that he was previously convicted in Cherokee County, Texas, for the misdemeanor offense of Assault Family Violence, which is a crime of domestic violence resulting in a federal prohibition on possessing firearms. Butcher advised that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms and could not purchase firearms for himself. Law enforcement officers then traveled to Butcher’s home and seized 20 firearms, including two that were reported stolen.

Butcher was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 18, 2020, and charged with federal firearms violations.

MORE FROM CBSDFW