FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters with the Fort Worth Fire Department saved two children and their 32-year-old father from a fire inside a detached garage apartment.

It happened on Feb. 1, in the 2100 block of South Jennings.

Firefighters first found the father, who had visible injuries in the yard. He told the firefighters that his children were still inside the burning apartment. They quickly found them in a bedroom. Paramedics then began life-saving care on all three patients and requested MedStar and Care Flight for transport.

The father’s injuries consist of smoke inhalation and other traumatic injuries. His condition is considered stable.

As for the children, the 4-year-old boy was transported by MedStar to Cook Children’s Medical Center. Then he was transferred to Parkland from Cook CMC after being medically stabilized. His injuries are all related to smoke inhalation. Overnight, he was once again transferred from Parkland to Dallas Children’s Hospital. His condition is critical, but currently stable. The 13-month-old was transported by MedStar to Cook Children’s Medical Center. Then he was transferred to Parkland from Cook CMC after being medically stabilized. His injuries are all related to smoke inhalation along with a small area of second degree burns. Overnight, he was also transferred from Parkland to Dallas Children’s Hospital. His condition is critical, but currently stable.

Arson investigators spent several hours processing the scene after the fire was put out. They also traveled to the Parkland Emergency Department Monday evening to gather more information. Investigators were able to interview the mother of the children, who was not present at the time of the fire, as well as their father.

All data is currently pointing toward an accidental cause and investigators said they don’t suspect foul-play or an intentionally set fire. They’re maintaining an “undetermined” position at this time

This incident highlights two things, according to investigators.

The first is the importance of a fire escape plan and working smoke detectors within your home. While investigators continue to investigate this fire they do not believe the home had working detectors. Having a fire escape plan and practicing that plan ensures that you and your family can get out safely in case of a home fire.

The second is the heroic efforts made by Fort Worth Firefighters. They simultaneously made an aggressive attack on the fire and engaged in a search of the home that lead to rescue and immediate care of the children. These children have the chance to fight for their lives because of the firefighters training, dedication and the commitment to serve others.

