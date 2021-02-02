GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The cities of Grand Prairie and Irving have partnered to operate a new COVID-19 vaccination provider location in west Dallas County at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Feb. 3.

It’s located at 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 (Belt Line Road just north of Interstate 30 next to Lone Star Park).

The facility will open to administer an initial shipment of 500 vaccine doses from the state. At this time, vaccine supply is limited, and the facility will operate on an as-needed basis. When vaccines become readily available, the site will operate Monday through Friday.

The location is co-managed by the cities’ Emergency Management teams, and vaccines will be administered by the Irving and Grand Prairie Fire Departments. Opening the new vaccine location helps residents receive the vaccine quicker, and although the intent is to service west Dallas County, Grand Prairie and Irving residents may be assigned to a different vaccination location in the county.

Registration for the vaccine is required, and individuals must meet the state’s criteria to get an appointment. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are available to people who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B criteria.

Walk up vaccinations are not available.

Vaccine Registration Process:

1. Visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services registration portal at here or call (469) 749.9900 for registration assistance (available in English and Spanish, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday).

2. Complete and submit the registration form.

3. Residents will receive an email to confirm registration. The email will include frequently asked questions (FAQs) with additional information.

4. Residents will be prioritized based on Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) criteria and will be contacted by an area vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

5. On the appointment date, residents come to the vaccination site to receive the first vaccine dose. Individuals should print and bring the completed registration form.

