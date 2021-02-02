DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is never too much love in this world, and this Valentine’s Day you can share some by sending letters and cards to senior adults and senior living employees.

All six Buckner senior living community locations across Texas are now accepting notes of caring.

“Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services. “Any mail received at our communities will be safely distributed to residents and associates.”

Cards for community employees are also accepted to show support for the frontline heroes serving senior adults throughout the pandemic.

The six Buckner communities in Texas include Buckner Villas in Austin, Parkway Place in Houston, Ventana by Buckner in Dallas, Calder Woods in Beaumont, Westminster Place in Longview, and Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo.

In March 2020, the restriction of visitors to senior living communities operated by Buckner Retirement Services led the provider to call on Texans to help bring love and joy to its residents. Since the initial ask in March, more than 1,000 pieces of mail have been received from across Texas and the country.

“The support our senior adults received in 2020 was truly inspiring,” said Wilson. “Across the nation people are helping inspire happiness in the lives of our residents and I am excited for them to continue receive letters and cards of encouragement and support.”

Only paper mail fitting in traditional envelopes will be received; packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents.

Letters can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:

Dallas:

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706

Email correspondences to Buckner chaplains will be printed out and delivered to residents and employees: Ventana (dmann@buckner.org), Parkway Place (jbender@buckner.org), Buckner Villas (kharpster@buckner.org), Westminster Place (rwebb@buckner.org), Baptist Retirement Community (kevin@buckner.org), Calder Woods (dcarpenter@buckner.org).

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW