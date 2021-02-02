MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An off-duty Mansfield police officer was serious injured Tuesday, Feb. 2 in a motorcycle crash, according to Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron.

The three-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. on FM 2738 approximately 1/4 mile south of CR 505 in Johnson County.

The officer’s name is being withheld for now.

Mansfield Police said he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

Chief Aaron tweeted, “This morning, we had an off-duty Officer seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Johnson County. He is being treated at a local hospital. Please keep our Officer in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation shows that white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south on FM 2738 behind a school bus.

A black 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on FM 2738 and silver 2012 Nissan Rouge SUV was also traveling north behind the motorcycle.

For an as of yet undetermined reason the Chevy pickup veered into the north bound lane of FM 2738 to pass the school bus, in a no-passing zone.

This caused the Chevy pickup to strike the motorcycle and then the Nissan SUV.

The Chevy pickup slid off the roadway into the east ditch where it rolled multiple times.

The Nissan SUV came to rest in the roadway facing east.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway and came to rest in the east ditch.

The off-duty officer on the motorcycle suffered a life-threatening injury to his leg and was taken to John Peters Smith Hospital in Ft. Worth by air ambulance.

Mansfield Police said the officer had surgery and is currently recovering in ICU. He will be having another surgery within a day or so.

“We can’t thank our community enough for the overwhelming prayers and support that we have been receiving via text messages, Facebook, Twitter, etc,” the department said in a statement.

The driver of the Nissan SUV, and a passenger, an infant, both from Alvarado, were not injured.

The driver of the Chevy pickup refused treatment at the scene.

