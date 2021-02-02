FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County has opened it’s latest COVID-19 vaccination clinic and it’s a big one — at the Texas Motor Speedway.

County health officials hope to eventually vaccinate upwards of 10,000 people a day, in what the county says is the largest drive-thru vaccination site in the state and one of the biggest in the country.

There will be a crowd of cars at the Texas Motor Speedway, but this time for a different reason. Starting February 2 the site will accommodate 16 lanes of cars and handle 1,000 vaccinations an hour.

Organizers have gathered 400 workers to make sure they can pull off the task. And for now, the shots are going to 1A and 1B patients who have made appointments on the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal. No walk-in are allowed.

Both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be administered to mainly patients who are looking to get their first dose.

Denton County Health Director Matt Richardson says with an operation this big, patience is key. “I know this will go well, but we’re going to ask for grace and patience on the part of the participants and those being vaccinated. We’re going to give this a go.”

Texans with appointments and the proper identification will be allowed onsite for the clinic in a TMS parking lot located at 2401 Petty Place.

Registrants should arrive as close to their time slot as possible, wear masks, and remain in their vehicles while going through the line.

The clinic opens at 7:30 a.m. and will administer shots on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

If the clinic had enough doses from the state — which it doesn’t — it could possibly vaccinate the more than 160,000 people on the waiting list in just 16 days.

