DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As a state-designated COVID-19 vaccination hub, UT Southwestern is launching an online public portal where eligible individuals can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from UTSW.

In addition, UT Southwestern is offering vaccines by appointment at RedBird Mall in southern Dallas. Eligible individuals can choose to be vaccinated there or at our Market Hall or West Campus Building 3 locations in Dallas.

Currently, people are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at UTSW if they meet the necessary state criteria or have a medical condition outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as carrying increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including asthma, hypertension, and dementia. Those who meet these criteria and are not yet registered as a UT Southwestern patient in MyChart – UTSW’s secure, online health management tool – can complete the short online questionnaire so UTSW can contact them regarding their vaccination.

How it works

COVID-19 vaccinations are by appointment only. After completing the registration survey, individuals are sent a MyChart activation code from mychart@utsouthwestern.edu within three to four business days. Once registered and logged in to UTSW MyChart, individuals can search for available vaccination appointments. Scheduling is contingent on vaccine supply, which is limited. While slots fill quickly, UT Southwestern will continue to update the schedule as more vaccine is received.

UT Southwestern will keep the registration portal open until 10,000 people sign up. Registration will then briefly pause so that UTSW can efficiently vaccinate more registered eligible individuals on the list and provide all those who sign up with confidence that they will be vaccinated within a three-week window. Registration will open and close weekly to reflect the amount of vaccine received from the state and federal authorities. UTSW is encouraging individuals who register to check back every Monday morning.

Answers to frequently asked questions can be found on their COVID-19 Vaccination webpage. There are also several tip sheets and educational resources available for reference.

UTSW‘s public vaccination sites, available by appointment only, are:

UT Southwestern West Campus Building 3 (ninth floor), 2001 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX, 75390 (driving directions and parking information)

Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX, 75207

RedBird Mall, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas, TX, 75237

