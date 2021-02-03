FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He spent 12 days on a ventilator and six weeks at three different hospitals. Now Flower Mound principal Chad Russell is going home.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Russell tweeted: “Blowing this joint today. 6 weeks of hospitals. 3 hospitals. 12 days on a ventilator. It has been quite the journey. Still road to travel to recovery. But today…..I go home. God is good!!! #ihatecovid”

Blowing this joint today. 6 weeks of hospitals. 3 hospitals. 12 days on a ventilator. It has been quite the journey. Still road to travel to recovery. But today…..I go home. God is good!!! #ihatecovid pic.twitter.com/4VAuwNnElN — Chad Russell (@russellcw89) February 3, 2021

Russell’s battle with COVID-19 started after Thanksgiving. The husband and father was in critical condition when his wife said he received ECMO treatment at an Oklahoma hospital.

The treatment takes a patient’s blood out of their body and helps put oxygen in it when COVID-19 attacks the lungs and heart.

Some patients with few options otherwise have had success with the treatment.

The principal of Flower Mound High School since April, Russell is well-liked by students, graduates, parents and teachers alike. He also spent ten years as an assistant principal so there are thousands of students and teachers who know him that were deeply concerned.

“I’ve heard him on the announcements and seen him at pep rallies and other student events… I just know that he’s very adamant about being there for students and we want to be there for him too,” recent graduate Kaden Basil told CBS 11 News in December.

MORE FROM CBSDFW