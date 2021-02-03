DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines on Feb. 3, 2021 said it will send furlough notices to 13,000 U.S.-based employees as a second round of federal payroll aid is set to expire.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices, which may be required by law in advance of potential furloughs in certain locations, are part of American’s response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business.
The airline expects that any job impact will take effect on or after April 1, 2021.
The following letter from Doug Parker and Robert Isom was sent to American Airlines employees Wednesday afternoon.
