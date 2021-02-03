NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Super Bowl LV is just days away, so you need to start planning your ‘snack spread’ menu to munch on during the big game.

All this week members of the CBS 11 News This Morning crew is inviting you into their homes and sharing some of their favorite recipes.

Today Madison Sawyer makes corn dip.

Cooking spray or butter, to grease

Two 11-ounce cans Mexican corn, drained

Two 4.5-ounce cans chopped green chiles, drained

2 cups grated Monterey Jack cheese (about 8 ounces)

2/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

Corn chips, for dipping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9- 13- by 2-inch casserole dish. In a medium bowl, mix the corn, chiles, cheeses and mayonnaise until fully combined. Spread the mixture in the prepared casserole dish and bake, uncovered, until bubbly around the edges, 30 to 40 minutes. Serve the dip warm from the oven with corn chips.