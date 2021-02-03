CELINA (CBSDFW.COM) — Important news out of Celina where an Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy.

Police are searching for Levy Pugh. The toddler is believed to be with his father — 42-year-old Isaac Pugh — who may be driving a white-colored 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The license plate on the truck is MDT-1625 and investigators think Isaac may be trying to flee the U.S. for Mexico.

Celina police told CBS 11 News that they are getting a lot of calls related to the case, but they aren’t releasing all of the information. “We are being cautious because we don’t know what he is hearing, but we’re doing everything we can to locate Levy,” explained Officer Chase Guidera.

Levy is a white male, who stands just 2’6″ and weighs about 35 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing just a diaper.

Isaac Pugh is a white male who stands 5’11” and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say it was during the evening on February 2 when Isaac forced his way into his ex-wife’s home — in the 100 block of Hillside Drive — assaulted the woman and took Levy. Isaac is believed to be mentally unstable and under the influence of controlled substances. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Guidera said, “It was brought to our attention from the mother that Isaac has been known to have weapons… and because of his potential mental state we believe he’s a danger to his son.”

Officials say Levy is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Levy or Isaac Pugh is asked to call 911 or contact the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350.

