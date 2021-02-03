CELINA (CBSDFW.COM) — News out of Celina this morning where an Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy.

Police are searching for Levy Pugh. The toddler is believed to be with 42-year-old Isaac Pugh — who may be driving a white-colored 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The license plate on the truck is MDT-1625.

Levy is a white male, who stands just 2’6″ and weighs about 35 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing just a diaper.

Isaac Pugh is the little boy’s father, He is a white male who stands 5’11” and weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

They say Isaac is the child’s father and that he forced his way into his ex-wife’s home, assaulted the woman and took Levy. Isaac Pugh is believed to be mentally unstable and on drugs. Police believe Levy is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Levy or Isaac Pugh is asked to call 911 or contact the Celina Police Department at 972-547-5350.

MORE FROM CBSDFW