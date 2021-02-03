DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 50 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, Feb. 3, surpassing the county’s previous single-day record of 40.

That brings the total number of Dallas County residents who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness to 2,320.

DCHHS also reported 1,356 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of those, 1,016 are confirmed cases and 340 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 231,411 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 31,327 probable cases (antigen test).

“As we have said, these will be our darkest months for deaths thus far,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “If we lose our resolve, and stop doing the things that we’re doing to keep ourselves and our community strong, then the battle will prolong and we run the risk of not reaching herd immunity before new strains set us back for a long time.”

Dallas County is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 34,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 8, there are a little over 3,000 doses remaining for the week

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 3 was 1,595, which is a rate of 60.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 3 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,556 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 739 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C). Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 112 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 3,838 residents and 2,169 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 817 have been hospitalized and 448 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Sixteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 378 residents and 187 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include the following:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident if the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in a facility.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in a facility.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in a facility.

– A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW