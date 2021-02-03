CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
GRAPEVINE (CBSNEWS.COM) — GameStop’s stock price cratered on Tuesday, falling 60% to $90 a share. The drop signaled that the popular WallStreetBets Reddit stock market discussion board — a major force behind last week’s spectacular rally in the troubled video game retailer’s shares and others’— may be losing its magic to move the market.

Grapevine-based GameStop’s tumble followed a large reduction in short interest on the stock, which measures how many of the company’s shares have been borrowed to sell.

