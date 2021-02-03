CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old boy from Celina has been reunited with his mother, after being found following an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3.

Celina Police said Levy Pugh was unharmed when they found him with his father around 12:45 p.m.

His father, 42-year-old Isaac Pugh, was apprehended, police said.

Investigators said they thought Isaac may be trying to flee the U.S. for Mexico.

“The Celina Police Department would like to thank the FBI, U.S. Marshals, NCMEC, and the McKinney Police Department for their assistance with this investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Police said around approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Hillside Drive.

Police said that’s when they were told Isaac Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife’s residence where he assaulted her, took their son, Levy, and took off.

Officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle, notified local agencies, and then issued the Amber Alert.

MORE FROM CBSDFW