ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A sense of community, neighbor looking out for neighbor is what the social Nextdoor app is all about. And for 74-year-old Frank Miller, it has connected him in more ways than one.
The beginning of 2021 started with the former high school and college baseball player missing the game. And after reading a book on pitching, he was obsessed. Miller wanted nothing more than to play a game of catch.
Thus his wife put out a call for willing participants on Nextdoor. Following her post, quite a few people showed up at Cole Park in Dallas with their baseball gloves to join Miller for that game of catch.
The story received local and national attention. It also caught the attention of the Texas Rangers, who invited Miller to have a game of catch on the Globe Life Field playing field.
Adding to the excitement of the Feb. 3 game, thirty members of the North Dallas High School Bulldogs baseball team will participate.
