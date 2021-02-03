PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) — It had been going on for months — a North Texas city plagued by a vandal spaying graffiti that had residents worried about an influx of gang activity. Now that suspect is in custody and police have a message for their citizens.

Investigators with the Prosper Police Department say the vandalism first started around Halloween in 2020. From then, until January 2021 police knew of at least 34 instances when someone painted graffiti on homes and commercial/retail locations.

Officials say the graffiti mimicked “gang tagging” and had residents and visitors concerned about possible gang activity in the city.

Prosper police sent out a statement that said, in part, “We are pleased to announce that the ongoing investigation resulted in the arrest of the lone suspect. The suspect was arrested on January 7, 2021.”

According to police, the suspect, whose name has not been released, confessed to painting all of the graffiti. And after investigators dug deeper into the case they discovered that the suspect had “no known affiliation to an organized gang.”

Police say leads from the community helped them identify and arrest the suspect.

