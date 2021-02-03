DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas’ first ever Latino police chief, Eddie Garcia was sworn in Wednesday, Feb. 3.

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept that out of public view, Garcia celebrated his first day on Twitter.

He showed himself wearing a Dallas Police Academy sweatshirt and holding a Dallas Swat Coffee mug.

Garcia said, “Rise and Grind Dallas PD!!! Let’s roll!”

Not just day one process, but everyday process…… we all gotta have a system! Rise and Grind @DallasPD !!!! Let’s roll! pic.twitter.com/uKwIwEEKtH — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 3, 2021

Rene Martinez of the Latino advocacy organization LULAC, served on Mayor Eric Johnson’s Task Force On Safe Communities.

“He’s the first Latino chief in the history of our city. I think that’s, that’s an incredible step forward for our community.”

Martinez said he’s confident in Chief Garcia’s ability to reduce the city’s crime rate.

“The key is his team, his organization and how he deploys, and how he continues to recruit good people. I think he’s got all the skill sets to do that.”

Last year, the city had 251 homicide and manslaughter cases — up 25% from 2019.

Already in the first month of this year, homicides and manslaughter cases are up 13% from the same period a year ago.

Derrick Battie, a member of the South Oak Cliff Alumni Community also served on the Mayor’s Task Force.

“We want to send a welcome to Chief Eddie Garcia from the south Oak Cliff community.”

Battie said he’d like to see the new Chief develop a plan to combat crime and meet the members of the community in his first 100 days.

“If the community is not involved, it will fail. The new chief needs to come in align himself very quickly with the new credible messengers in our communities of color, and allow us to help him do his job better in the southern Dallas communities. And they’re waiting to get active.”

A spokesman for Mayor Johnson said he will want to have a discussion with the new chief very soon on how he will reduce violent crime.

