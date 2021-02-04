(CBSDFW.COM) – Two more people in North Texas have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and authorities said they flew there on a private plane with Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan.

Jason Hyland faces charges of knowingly entering a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Charges are still pending for Katherine Schwab, according to court documents.

In a criminal complaint for Hyland, the FBI said he was involved in a group text message exchange that included Ryan, Schwab and a fourth unidentified person. On Jan. 5, Hyland sent the group a message that read, “Thanks for joining me to DC to stand up for America. This will be historic – no matter the outcome,” along with information about departure from Denton Airport, according to the FBI.

The complaint stated Hyland was in a picture posted by Ryan on Twitter of the four individuals in front of a plane at U.S. Trinity Aviation in Denton. Another picture that included Hyland was posted on Facebook on the evening of Jan. 5 of the group at Manassas Regional Airport in Manassas, Virginia, according to the complaint.

Hyland also appeared in a 21-minute Facebook Live posted by Ryan as the four of them walked toward the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, the complaint stated. According to the FBI, surveillance video from inside the building showed Hyland entering through the Rotunda door.

Hyland was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 19 and told investigators he was responsible for flight logistics and that he didn’t know the others he traveled with prior to the flight.

According to the complaint, Hyland described his walk up the steps on the east side of the Capitol building as a “funnel” and that there were two Capitol police officers holding doors open at the stop of the stairs. Hyland said he asked one of the officers if he could go inside, and the officer allegedly replied with “everyone else is.”

Hyland said he walked into the building with Ryan and Schwab for a “very short time,” according to the complaint. He said he walked out when he heard a loud bang, similar to a flash bang.

Both Hyland and Schwab turned themselves in to authorities earlier this week. The charges for Schwab are not known at this time.

A day after the Capitol riot, real estate company CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman Inc. posted on Facebook that Schwab was no longer associated with them.

Ryan turned herself in on Jan. 15 for the same charges as Hyland. In an interview with CBS 11 News following her release, she said she believes she and everyone who went to Capitol building that day deserved to be pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

She was charged with two more federal offenses on Jan. 26 for violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

