NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Prices are up compared to a year ago, according to AAA the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That amount is three cents more than on this day last week and is also three cents more per gallon compared to this day in 2020.

Comparatively, drivers in Abilene are paying the most for gas in Texas — shelling out an average $2.36 per gallon, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.05.

Across the Metroplex, drivers in Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth are all paying an average of $2.18 at the pump.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.44, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and two cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Texas drivers saw savings while filling up compared to the average price per gallon last year – as much as $1.12 a gallon less – for 342 days. Market analysts attribute the rise in gas prices to increasing crude oil prices. Crude oil has been trading at higher prices due to optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.”

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

