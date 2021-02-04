NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Super Bowl LV is just days away, so you need to start planning your ‘snack spread’ menu to munch on during the big game.
All this week members of the CBS 11 News This Morning crew is inviting you into their homes and sharing some of their favorite recipes.
Today Anne Elise Parks shows you how to make buffalo chicken dip.
- 8 ounce package of cream cheese (softened)
- 8 ounces of ranch dressing (half of regular sized bottle)
- 6 ounces of Frank’s Red Hot Wings Sauce, Buffalo flavor (half of regular sized bottle)
- 8 ounce package of shredded cheddar jack cheese blend
- 1 ½ lbs of shredded chicken (boiled); or sub with 2 cans of White Premium Chicken Breasts
Heat oven to 400º. Place cream cheese in regular-size casserole dish. Spread out evenly with a spoon on bottom of the dish to serve as your base. Mix in ranch dressing, hot sauce, and ¾ of the cheese, then stir in chicken. Added leftover shredded cheese on top. Bake for 20-30 minutes (or until top cheesy layer bubbles). Serve with your favorite tortilla chip and enjoy!