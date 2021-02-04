PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Broadcasting the Super Bowl is a massive undertaking.

It takes on even more work and pressure given the limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic. KDKA’s Rich Walsh talked to CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn, who will play a big part in Sunday’s broadcast from Tampa Bay.

Walsh: Has it been weird this week for you not being there?

Washburn: It has been. But having the last 20 weeks of what the routine has been has given me a sense of getting out of my comfort zone. I do miss the opportunity to be down in that Super Bowl city. You feel like you are part of a special celebration. It is a lot less of the noise and you are focusing on, the best you can, the game.

Watch the full interview above.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.