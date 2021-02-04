CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two Community Vaccination Registration Sites are opening in District 8 targeting Phase 1A and 1B residents (healthcare workers and people 65 years and up or those with underlying medical conditions).

Facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced.

Those locations are:

Singing Hills Recreation Center
6805 Patrol Way, Dallas, TX 75241
Registration: Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75241
Registration: Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

