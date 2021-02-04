DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,149 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Of those, 789 are confirmed cases and 360 are probable cases.
There is a cumulative total of 232,200 confirmed cases (PCR test).
There is a cumulative total of 31,687 probable cases (antigen test).
A total of 2,355 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 35 more deaths were reported Thursday.
“Today we report an additional 35 deaths, leaving us seven deaths short of the weekly record number we posted last week with two days to go,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
Judge Jenkins said while thousands are getting vaccinated every day, there is more work to be done.
“Here in North Texas, we continue to vaccinate tens of thousands of people a day but vaccine alone will not win the battle against COVID. We must use all the tools at our disposal. This includes wearing your mask, washing your hands, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding crowds, and forgoing get-togethers. Those who can telecommute should do it to the fullest extent possible,” said Judge Jenkins.
