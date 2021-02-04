DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While fewer people may qualify for a federal stimulus check this time, lower income Americans could see a bigger payment than previous two stimulus checks.

This week, President Joe Biden met with a group of Senate Republicans to discuss the latest pandemic relief package.

Biden has promised the package would include a third direct payment to most Americans but he may be willing to compromise on who gets a check.

Biden’s plan calls for a stimulus check of $1,400 per adult, along with $1,400 per child.

The Republican plan calls for a $1,000 check per adult with an extra $500 per child.

But the contrast between the proposals doesn’t end there.

Biden’s plan calls for anyone with an income of $75,000 or under to receive the full payment amount.

Here’s what Biden’s plan would look like for a single person.

Here’s what Biden’s plan would look like for a married couple with two children.

Meanwhile, Republicans want a more targeted approached – lowering the income qualification threshold for a full payment to $40,000 along with a faster phase-out.

Here’s what the Republican’s plan would look like for a single person.

Here’s what the Republican’s plan would look like for a married couple with two children.

“I think this is going to be a real interesting test of bipartisanship,” said Erica York, an economist with the non-profit organization, Tax Foundation.

While Biden will likely not budge on the $1,400 check amount, he appears to be open to narrowing the number of Americans who will get a check.

Lowering the income qualification threshold for a full payment from $75,000 down to $50,000 could be on the table, according to the Washington Post.

“There seems to be bipartisan agreement that more should be done, so now it’s more of a question of how much lawmakers want to spend and who they want to target relief towards,” York said.

With pressure to get a deal done before current relief measures expire, York said she expect a relief package to be approved by the end of the month with stimulus checks going out by early March.

