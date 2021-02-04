FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT situation involving a barricaded man ended peacefully the morning of Feb. 4 in Fort Worth.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were trying to serve a a Mental Health Warrant in the 4800 block of Star Ridge Dr. when it happened.

The subject of the warrant was believed to be a danger to himself or others. Soon after arrival on scene, a family member told deputies the man was possibly armed with a handgun and had made comments that he may hurt himself or responding law enforcement officers.

All family members were able to exit the home, but the wanted man barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team responded to the location and began verbal communication with the distraught man. They were able to keep the subject calm and work together to resolve the incident. After much discussion with tactical team members and a phone call to his brother, the man agreed to exit the home peacefully.

He was taken into custody at 2:06 PM, without injury, and transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for mental evaluation. There were no injuries to law enforcement or anyone else in the incident.

