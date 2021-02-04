DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Methodist Dallas Medical Center is lending a hand to the city of Dallas, — helping to distribute some 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Resident Katherine Pittman had nothing but praise for the setup on Thursday. “It only took us about 35 minutes to do everything. It was great,” she said. Pittman wasn’t rolling up her sleeve, she brought a patient to get the vaccine.

The smooth flow at the hospital is a sharp contrast to the scene over the weekend outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. There were big problems at the location — which was chosen by the city as it’s COVID-19 vaccination hub. Appointment mix-ups and traffic backups that had patients waiting for hours ultimately lead to Mayor Eric Johnson issuing an apology.

Over the course of the next two days Methodist Dallas will administer a total of 3,000 shots. Individuals getting the doses are from the Dallas County registration list.

The hospital has successfully been vaccinating it’s own workers since December, but Thursday was the first time it branched out to administer the vaccine to the general public.

“Everyone inside is pleased and happy with the flow… it’s comfortable,” said Mayor Johnson, who was on-site when the clinic opened. “I’m told at this point it’s averaging about 20 minutes from the time you walk in the door to getting the vaccine in your arm. And then the mandatory 15 minute observation period. So, it’s running extremely smoothly.”

Leaders told CBS 11 News that for now vaccinations will still be given at the convention center, but after this week hospital officials and the City will regroup and determine if Methodist Dallas will be a permanent fixture in the public vaccination effort.

MORE FROM CBSDFW