CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:crocs, Musicians On Call, Post Malone

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Post Malone is at it again, partnering with Musicians On Call to donate hundreds of pairs of his signature black and hot pink Crocs to healthcare heroes at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Musicians On Call is a nonprofit that “brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities.”

And the generosity of the organization and Grammy Award winning artist doesn’t end in Dallas. They gave Crocs to hospital staffs in hospitals across the country.

 

Healthcare professionals received the sold-out Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, the same ones Posty handed out with $6 meals at a Chicken Express in Southlake where he worked as a teen.

Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin expressed his gratitude to the singer, tweeting: “So grateful for Post Malone and Crocs support so Musicians On Call can provide frontline caregivers with some fresh kicks to show our love for all they do!”

Caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide received the special Crocs.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

CBSDFW.com Staff