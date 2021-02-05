CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are searching for the person/persons responsible for a drive-by shooting that sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.

The boy was sleeping at his grandmother’s house in the 3000 block of Carpenter Avenue when shots were fired around 12:30 a.m.

A stray bullet hit the child in the foot and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

In their search for the shooter police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, but so far have not named any suspects or made any arrests.

