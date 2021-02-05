FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this week, a Fort Worth officer has been placed on restricted duty after the discovery of a “racially insensitive” post, police said.

Police said the post was found by another officer, leading to an internal investigation on Friday, Feb. 5.

The officer who allegedly shared the post had his gun, badge and police powers removed per Chief Neil Noakes as the investigation continues. The officer was not identified, but police said he has been with the department for four years.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is committed to transparency and will release further information when we are legally able to do so. The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated. It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet our standards,” police said in a statement.

Earlier this week on Feb. 1, a three-year veteran of the department was placed on restricted duty for “racially insensitive and inappropriate social media posts.”

