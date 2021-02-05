CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Lewisville will hold three separate COVID-19 vaccine registration events next week, to help people get on Denton County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Interest portal.

The registration events will be held:

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-noon
Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center parking lot, 191 Civic Circle

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1-3 p.m.
Central Park parking lot, 1899 S. Edmonds Lane

Thursday, Feb. 11, 3-5 p.m.
Railroad Park football field parking lot

1301 S. Railroad Street

To register in the portal at this time, individuals must be eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the current Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.

Assistance for Spanish speakers will be available. Neighborhood Services’ mobile hotspot also will be on-site for free Wi-Fi access.

Face masks/facial coverings are required for assistance and when using City of Lewisville equipment.

