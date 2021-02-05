ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Preliminary discussions have begun between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arlington Fire Department to possibly turn AT&T Stadium into a large COVID-19 vaccination hub, according to a spokesperson for the department.
In a letter obtained by CNN, Commissioner Roger Goodell told President Joe Biden that every NFL team’s stadium is available to become mass vaccination sites.
When asked about this, the Arlington Fire Department confirmed it was in talks with the Cowboys and also the Texas Rangers about these initial plans.
“Both the Cowboys and Rangers have committed their support to us and the citizens to accommodate mass vaccinations. Preliminary planning conversations have already occurred with both teams. Actual implementation of those plans will not occur quite yet,” Arlington Fire spokesperson Lt. Richard Fegan told CBS 11 News.
According to Goodell’s letter, seven NFL teams are already using their stadiums as vaccination sites.
