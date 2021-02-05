DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 1,424 new cases of COVID-19, along with 42 more deaths.

Health officials said 271 of Friday’s case count are considered probable. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 233,353, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Forty-two deaths were also added for a total of 2,397. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said 218 deaths have been reported so far this week, making it the deadliest week to the virus since the pandemic began.

The youngest patient from Friday’s death count was a Dallas man in his 30s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,424 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 42 Deaths,

Including 271 Probable Cases,

Over 37,000 Residents Vaccinated by Dallas County in Last Four Weeks pic.twitter.com/OBqICcQLsu — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 5, 2021

Health officials said there were 832 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Thursday, Feb. 4.

“We knew January and February would be tough months as a result of holiday gatherings and high case numbers at the end of 2020. The good news is that those case numbers are coming down, hospitalizations are decreasing, and we are vaccinating thousands of more North Texans every day,” Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 1,384 cases and 81 deaths were reported on Friday. Health officials said the high number of deaths is due to a backlog in reporting from the state.

MORE FROM CBSDFW