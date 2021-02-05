Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia, in conjunction with elected officials and community leaders continue to host pop-up registration sites. It is important that business owners and community members understand that making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all of our residents in Dallas County is a top priority.
Pop-up registration sites have become a great success with helping our communities register for the COVID-19 vaccine and volunteers are welcome to help process registrations. Fluent bilingual volunteers with computer skills are needed to help register residents for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for a COVID-19 registration site, please reach out to my office at 214-653-6670.
COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION SITES
Fri., Feb. 5, 2pm – 6pm: Savers Cost Plus, 1610 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
Fri., Feb. 5, 2pm – 6pm: Pioneer Event Center, 1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Sat., Feb. 6, 9am – 12pm: Arturo Salazar Elementary School, 1120 S. Ravinia Dr., Dallas, TX 75211
Sat., Feb. 6, 9am – 12pm: Savers Cost Plus, 1610 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
Mon., Feb. 8, 2pm – 6pm: Savers Cost Plus, 504 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75061