HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A Texas furniture store owner has placed one of the largest Super Bowl bets of all time.

His name is Jim McIngvale, but he’s known across the country as ‘Mattress Mack’ and he made the $3.46 million bet on the DraftKings mobile app while at an airport in Colorado.

Calling himself ‘the team’s biggest fan’ Mattress Mack put all the cash on North Texas native Patrick Mahomes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The furniture mogul made a two-part bet, with a point spread of plus 3.5.

“I usually pick the favorite. This time I picked the underdog. I think it’s time for the underdog to win, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “And let’s face it I’m old and Tom Brady’s old… Mahomes is a great player, he’s a young guy.”

But just because Mattress Mack bets big, doesn’t mean he always gets it right. In the 2020 Super Bowl he bet against the Chiefs.

According to the sports gambling website The Action Network, Mattress Mack’s wager on Super Bowl LV is just shy of the highest ever. The biggest wager was for $4.8 million in Super Bowl XXXVI. The 2002 bet was on the St. Louis Rams who were upset by the New England Patriots.

