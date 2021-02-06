KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash in Keller Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash in the 1300 block of South Main Street (U.S. Highway 377) near Kroger Drive just after 1:40 p.m.
According to police, a driver was going northbound when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and crashed into another car. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identities have not yet been released.
There were no other passengers inside the vehicles and no other vehicles were involved, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and did not release any further details.
