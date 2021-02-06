DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 10 more deaths for a total of 228 this week, making it the deadliest week to the virus since pandemic began.

The county also added 1,024 new cases of the virus, 167 of which are probable, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 234,210. This is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said although the county is seeing a decrease in reported cases, deaths are continuing to rise. “With the end of this week we have seen the average number of daily new cases go down from the prior week and the number of deaths rise, making this the deadliest week thus far for the third week in a row,” he said.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,024 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths,

There were 818 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Friday, Feb. 5.

With the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jenkins warned residents to keep the gatherings as low as possible due to the potential for another super spreader event.

“With tomorrow being the Superbowl, it is important that for this year’s celebration we limit it to the people that we live with to avoid increased spread of COVID,” Jenkins said. “We must use all the tools in the toolbox to have our best chance of controlling the spread and having our best hope of keeping ourselves and our community strong until the vaccine can be more widely dispersed, and we can begin to reach heard immunity.”

In Tarrant County, 1,245 new cases and 40 more deaths on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 228,038 cases, both confirmed and probable, and 2,427 deaths.

