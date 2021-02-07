Super Bowl On CBS
Latest From CBS 11 | Recipes | CBSN DFW Second Screen Experience
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast
The week looks to start nice and dry, but there are some drastic temperature changes in store.
22 hours ago
Health Experts Hope Super Bowl Sunday Doesn't Stifle Progress Against COVID-19
North Texas has seen its share of COVID-19 outbreaks, and health experts are hoping Super Bowl Sunday doesn't cause another.
23 hours ago
CBS 11 News Now: Saturday Evening
Check out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Saturday evening.
1 day ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
The I-Team
Latest Headlines
3 Found Dead After SWAT Standoff At Dallas Apartment Complex
Two women and a man were found shot to death inside an apartment complex in Dallas following a SWAT standoff Sunday evening, police said.
Texas Continues To See Decrease In COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas fell again Sunday after dipping below 10,000 for the first time since December on Saturday.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Gardening 101
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast
The week looks to start nice and dry, but there are some drastic temperature changes in store.
22 hours ago
Weather Stories
Arctic Air Set To Arrive In North Texas Next Week -- Winter Isn't Over After All
Weather across North Texas for Super Bowl Weekend will be mild and highs on Monday will even reach the mid-60s, but then the bottom falls out next week.
It May Not Be Over For Texans, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
After emerging from his burrow on a snowy Tuesday morning to perform his Groundhog Day duties, Punxsutawney Phil has predicted there will be six more weeks of winter.
North Texas Sees Hazy Conditions From Dust Blown In By Strong Winds
There were hazy conditions in North Texas Saturday after dust from the west was blown in by strong winds.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Joins Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
There's only one word that can describe Drew Pearson's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- FINALLY.
Rangers
Rangers Trade SS Elvis Andrus To Athletics For DH Khris Davis
The Texas Rangers are trading shortstop and fan-favorite Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics for slugger Khris Davis, according to multiple reports.
Mavericks
Doncic Tops Curry In Duel As Mavericks Beat Warriors 134-132
Luka Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Stephen Curry, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 134-132 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.
Stars
Rookie Goalie Jake Oettinger Helps Dallas Stars Beat Red Wings, Improve To 4-0 On Season
It was a team effort. Two-way center Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast
The week looks to start nice and dry, but there are some drastic temperature changes in store.
22 hours ago
Health Experts Hope Super Bowl Sunday Doesn't Stifle Progress Against COVID-19
North Texas has seen its share of COVID-19 outbreaks, and health experts are hoping Super Bowl Sunday doesn't cause another.
23 hours ago
Jeff Ray's Weather Update
Looks to be some nice, dry weather for Super Bowl Sunday.
1 day ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Southwest Airlines Warns Of Possible Furloughs For Nearly 7,000 Employees
Southwest is operating far fewer flights, and it asked unions in October for help with “overstaffing costs” that it estimates will amount to more than $1 billion in 2021.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 6:59 pm